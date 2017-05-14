Girl Shot In The Head Lives To Tell Story Of Survival

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A girl who was shot in the head after being caught in crossfire in south Dallas lives to tell her story of survival.

Lydia Dorsey nearly lost her daughter, Troylett, after she was shot while driving a friend home from the spa near Elsie Faye Heggins Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.

“It hit me right in the back of the head. All of this is sore,” said Troylett as she described where she was shot.

In a Mother’s Day miracle, Lydia is thankful her daughter is alive to share the special day.

“This is priceless. I thank God for it,” said Lydia.

Troylett was stopped at a red light when she started hearing gunshots.

“I was getting ready to duck. But as soon as I was about to duck, I got shot in the back of the head,” said Troylett.

Police say Troylett and a second bystander, Dareon Merchant, were shot during the incident. Merchant died from his injuries.

Police are still searching for suspects in the shooting.

Troylett says she was able to drive herself to safety after being shot. She learned the bullet didn’t damage her brain or her skull.

“The doctors were even saying it was a miracle. They couldn’t believe it,” said Troylett.

In a day of celebration and being grateful, the mother and daughter get to enjoy another day of life.

“I’m thankful for that today,” said Lydia. “And I cried and prayed and thanked God for letting us see another day.”