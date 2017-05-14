CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
United Says Cockpit Door Access Info May Have Been Made Public

May 14, 2017 3:17 PM
Filed Under: Compromised Data, Flight Deck, Safety Alert, security, United Airlines

(CBSNEWS) – United Airlines said in a “Safety Alert” emailed to employees that information regarding its flight deck access security procedures “may have been compromised,” CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports.

It also said in an emailed statement to CBS News that “some cockpit door access information may have been made public.”

The email to employees, sent on Saturday, was short on specifics. But the airline said it was working on a “corrective action plan,” noting that pilots have been asked to review procedures during briefings.

The emailed alert reminded employees that “the risk of a breach of the flight deck door is strongly mitigated by carefully following the flight deck security procedures,” adding, “remember this information is sensitive security information and sharing this with anyone not authorized or who does not have a need to know is strictly prohibited.”

Cockpit doors were fortified and secured following the 9/11 hijackings.

“The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority and United utilizes a number of measures to keep our flight decks secure beyond door access information,” United said in a statement. “In the interim this protocol ensures our cockpits remain secure. We are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible.”

