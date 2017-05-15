15 Men Arrested For Online Sexual Exploitation Of Children

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Collin County Sheriff’s Department along with other area police departments arrested 15 men after a week-long investigation into the online sexual exploitation of children.
Operation Medusa resulted in the arrest of men charged with crimes ranging from promotion of child pornography to online solicitation of a minor.
Investigators also seized hard drives and other electronic devices utilized during the commission of these crimes for forensic examination.
Once these have been analyzed, investigators may identify other offenders which could lead to additional arrests, according to Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner.
The following agencies participated in this operation: Allen PD, Collin County District Attorney’s Office, Dallas PD, FBI, Frisco PD, Garland PD, Grand Prairie PD, McKinney PD, Mesquite PD, Murphy PD, Plano PD, Sherman PD, Texas DPS, Wylie PD and the United States Attorney’s Office, Eastern District.