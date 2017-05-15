CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
DISD Police Handcuff 7-Year-Old With Special Needs

May 15, 2017 5:50 PM By Austin York
Filed Under: ADHD, April Obin, DISD, Mood Disorder

DeSoto (CBSDFW.COM) – A family is outraged after a 7-year-old boy was placed in handcuffs and surrounded by DISD police at a mental health facility in DeSoto.

The boys mother April Obin says her son has ADHD, a mood disorder and will disrupt class at Gabe P Allen Elementary several times a week. But he has trained counselors to help him cope.

Last Tuesday however, Obin says her son had an episode that turned violent, when he began to bang his head against the wall.

Her attorney says the school was having standardized testing and his counselor wasn’t available so they called April.

The family’s attorney, Amar Dhillon, says what happened next was uncalled for.

“Before she could get to the school, the DISD police department was called, and handcuffed the child and took the him away.”

Dhillon accuses the district police of excessive force that he says caused bruising from being hit with a baton on the legs. He also claims they used a taser on the boy.

“The boy did vividly describe being shocked and his body convulsing… and he was very clear about that,” Dhillon says.

The school district says they could not comment on the matter due to privacy laws.

