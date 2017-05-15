Downed Power Line Stalls Traffic On Dallas North Tollway

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Motorists were being urged to be cautious on the Dallas North Tollway Monday afternoon after power lines fell across the road.
The North Texas Tollway Authority tweeted that the lines were down near Trinity Mills. They say it was caused by a “large truck.”
Traffic was reported down to one lane at Briargrove Lane and said to be backed up to Belt Line Road.
According to reports, due to the power lines being damaged, traffic lights in the immediate area are out as well.
In images captured by CBSDFW photojournalists, wires could be seen hanging low to the ground over the highway.
* This is a breaking story. More information as it is gathered.