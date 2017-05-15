Downed Power Line Stalls Traffic On Dallas North Tollway

May 15, 2017 1:33 PM
Filed Under: Dallas North Tollway, Power Lines, Traffic

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Motorists were being urged to be cautious on the Dallas North Tollway Monday afternoon after power lines fell across the road.

ONLINE: CHECK TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

The North Texas Tollway Authority tweeted that the lines were down near Trinity Mills. They say it was caused by a “large truck.”

Traffic was reported down to one lane at Briargrove Lane and said to be backed up to Belt Line Road.

According to reports, due to the power lines being damaged, traffic lights in the immediate area are out as well.

In images captured by CBSDFW photojournalists, wires could be seen hanging low to the ground over the highway.

* This is a breaking story. More information as it is gathered. Refresh often and follow CBSDFW on Facebook and Twitter for the latest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch