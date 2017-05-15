First Look At New Home Of AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11 SPORTS) – The AT&T Byron Nelson tees off this week for the 35th time in Irving.

Next year, the tournament moves to South Dallas and a brand new golf course.

“They’re definitely going to say it’s unique. If you look at the other stops on the tour, none of them are this type of golf course,” said Jonas Woods, the Trinity Forest Golf Club President.

Construction of the golf course started in 2014. Nestled in the 6,000-acre Great Trinity Forest off I-45 and Loop 12, the golf course was designed by Texan Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore.

“The thing that strikes me about it is it looks pretty benign. But, it’s not. The challenges are very subtle, but, they’re very real,” explained Woods.

And spectators will stay busy thanks to the way the course is laid out. At some locations on the course, people can see two greens and two tee boxes.

“From a viewer’s perspective, I think it’s going to be a phenomenal experience because of how much golf and how much action you can take in,” Woods said.

Crews continue to work on the clubhouse.

The Salesmanship Club, the host organization of the tournament, is working out the logistics including getting spectators to the course.