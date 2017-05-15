CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
First Look At New Home Of AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament

May 15, 2017 6:30 PM
Filed Under: AT&T Byron Nelson, Ben Crenshaw, Bill Coore, golf course, Irving, South Dallas, Trinity Forest Golf Club

DALLAS (CBS11 SPORTS) – The AT&T Byron Nelson tees off this week for the 35th time in Irving.

Next year, the tournament moves to South Dallas and a brand new golf course.

“They’re definitely going to say it’s unique. If you look at the other stops on the tour, none of them are this type of golf course,” said Jonas Woods, the Trinity Forest Golf Club President.

Construction of the golf course started in 2014. Nestled in the 6,000-acre Great Trinity Forest off I-45 and Loop 12, the golf course was designed by Texan Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore.

“The thing that strikes me about it is it looks pretty benign. But, it’s not. The challenges are very subtle, but, they’re very real,” explained Woods.

And spectators will stay busy thanks to the way the course is laid out. At some locations on the course, people can see two greens and two tee boxes.

“From a viewer’s perspective, I think it’s going to be a phenomenal experience because of how much golf and how much action you can take in,” Woods said.

Crews continue to work on the clubhouse.

The Salesmanship Club, the host organization of the tournament, is working out the logistics including getting spectators to the course.

