Flags To Fly At Half-Staff For National Peace Officers Memorial Day

American flags fly at half-staff today, which is National Peace Officers Memorial Day.
President Kennedy issued a proclamation in 1962 setting May 15th as the day to honor fallen law enforcement officers. The names of more than 21,000 men and women are now included on the memorial walls.
The names of 143 officers who died in 2016 are being added to the national memorial in Washington, D.C., including 19 from Texas.
This year’s ceremony remembers the seven officers from Dallas, Euless, DART and SMU who lost their lives in 2016.