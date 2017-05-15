CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Flags To Fly At Half-Staff For National Peace Officers Memorial Day

May 15, 2017 7:43 AM By Mitch Carr
Filed Under: law enforcement, National Peace Officers Memorial Day, Police, sheriff, Texas

American flags fly at half-staff today, which is National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

President Kennedy issued a proclamation in 1962 setting May 15th as the day to honor fallen law enforcement officers. The names of more than 21,000 men and women are now included on the memorial walls.

The names of 143 officers who died in 2016 are being added to the national memorial in Washington, D.C., including 19 from Texas.

This year’s ceremony remembers the seven officers from Dallas, Euless, DART and SMU who lost their lives in 2016.

