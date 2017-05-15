Garland Police Looking For Wells Fargo Bank Robber

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
GARLAND (CBSDFW) – Garland Police are looking for the person that robbed a Wells Fargo on Monday morning.
Police were dispatched to the bank in the 3000 block of Lavon Drive at approximately 9:45 a.m.
Authorities say the suspect jumped the counter, produced a handgun and was given an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing khaki-colored pants, a dark jacket and a hat.
Investigators are asking if anyone has any information regarding this robbery to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers by calling 972-272-8477 or online at garlandcrimestoppers.org
A reward of up to $5,000.00 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.