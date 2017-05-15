CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Carlos Gomez Out 4-6 Weeks With Hamstring Injury

May 15, 2017 5:01 PM
Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, Ben and Skin, Carlos Gomez, Jon Daniels, MLB, Shin-Soo Choo, Shohei Otani, Texas Rangers

By Josh Clark

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Rangers president of baseball operations and general manager Jon Daniels told The Ben and Skin Show on Monday that Carlos Gomez is headed to the disabled list with a strained right hamstring.

The center fielder suffered the injury in Sunday’s game against Oakland.

The club announced that Gomez will be sidelined four to six weeks after he underwent an MRI on Monday.

Another Rangers outfielder that was in danger of landing on the DL was Shin-Soo Choo. Daniels told Ben and Skin that Choo’s troublesome back is feeling better today and that the club doesn’t expect him to need a stint on the DL.

Daniels says the club has made a decision on who will be called up to take Gomez’ spot on the roster but he wasn’t ready to announce it publicly.

Candidates for the spot include Jurickson Profar, Jared Hoying and Drew Robinson.

Daniels was also asked about his trip to Japan to see phenom Shohei Otani but he declined to comment specifically on the player.

Listen to the entire interview above and don’t miss Rangers baseball Tuesday night at 6:30 on 105.3 The Fan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch