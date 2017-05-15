Carlos Gomez Out 4-6 Weeks With Hamstring Injury

By Josh Clark
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Rangers president of baseball operations and general manager Jon Daniels told The Ben and Skin Show on Monday that Carlos Gomez is headed to the disabled list with a strained right hamstring.
The center fielder suffered the injury in Sunday’s game against Oakland.
The club announced that Gomez will be sidelined four to six weeks after he underwent an MRI on Monday.
Another Rangers outfielder that was in danger of landing on the DL was Shin-Soo Choo. Daniels told Ben and Skin that Choo’s troublesome back is feeling better today and that the club doesn’t expect him to need a stint on the DL.
Daniels says the club has made a decision on who will be called up to take Gomez’ spot on the roster but he wasn’t ready to announce it publicly.
Candidates for the spot include Jurickson Profar, Jared Hoying and Drew Robinson.
Daniels was also asked about his trip to Japan to see phenom Shohei Otani but he declined to comment specifically on the player.
Listen to the entire interview above