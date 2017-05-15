CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Improvements Continue For Highway 360 South Project

May 15, 2017 7:03 AM By Andrew Greenstein
Filed Under: construction, Highway 360 South, roads, travel, txdot

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

Another milestone is coming up for the Highway 360 South project, the new toll road that will run along the borders of South Arlington, Grand Prairie and Mansfield.

Earlier this month, crews opened the Webb Lynn/Lynn Creek Bridge; and on June 2nd, the Broad Street Bridge is scheduled to be completed. Once that happens, crews can start working on the final bridge of the nearly 10-mile project, the Holland Road Bridge.

360 South spokesman Keith Bilbrey says the project is moving along nicely.

“Overall we’re in the 50 to 55% range,” said Bilbrey. “We were delayed due to utility relocation and the weather – not just the weather here but also the weather across the country.”

The project adds main lanes and new managed toll lanes between Green Oaks Boulevard and Highway 287.

The project is expected to be completed by Spring 2018.

