Keller HS Teacher Advances On Jeopardy!

KELLER (CBS11) – Once again the Keller High School community gathered for a watch party to cheer on their beloved history teacher David Clemmons who has advanced to the final rounds of Jeopardy! in the Teacher Competition games.

“The kids, their parents, the teachers that have come to support me they are just tremendous,” said Clemmons.

Clemmons had a last moment come-from-behind victory on Monday night’s show, winning Double Jeopardy! and advancing to the finals round.

He says now one of the hardest parts about this experience is keeping a poker face about his performance in the last round.

He is contractually not allowed to talk about the results of the show which were recorded in March.

All he would say is, “Tt all comes down to Final Jeopardy! each day so it’s very very exciting.”

Clemmons is playing for $100,000.