Man Accused Of Touching Teen Girls Turns Himself In

May 15, 2017 2:53 PM
Filed Under: Assault, Celina Police, Jonathan Ong Aviles, physical contact, teenaged girls

CELINA (CBSDFW.COM) – A man accused of touching young women at area businesses has turned himself in.

Celina Police said Jonathan Ong Aviles, 46, was arrested for two counts of “assault causes physical contact.” Aviles’ bond is set at $4,000.

According to police, Aviles had been walking into businesses that typically employ teenage girls, approaching them about a career in modeling.

(credit: Celina Police Department)

Aviles was caught on surveillance camera footage from stores in Celina, Frisco and Prosper.

According to investigators, his approach was always the same. He’d into a clothing boutique, or similar store where teenagers typically work, and talks to them about flying to Los Angeles, promising a future in the modeling industry.

Police said that the man had also asked the young women questions about their bodies, and about posing nude. Officials stated that, in one case, the man even put his hands on a girl’s waist. There has only been one instance where a teenage girl called 911 right away to report the man.

