Man Says iPhone’s Siri Saved His Life After Explosion

WILMOT, N.H. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking Siri for saving his life.

Christopher Beaucher says he was checking on his mother’s vacant cottage in New Hampshire on May 1 when he saw something suspicious and went inside.

He told a local television station that when he switched on a light, the house exploded into flames.

Beaucher’s face and hands were badly burned and he was disoriented, but he was able to get outside to his SUV. He grabbed his cellphone but was unable to dial because of his injuries. He says he somehow asked his iPhone’s voice-controlled virtual assistant Siri to call 911, believing he was going into shock.

The intelligent assistant made the call and fire crews and ambulances were soon at the scene. Still recovering from his injuries Beaucher said, “I’m extremely lucky to be alive.”

Beaucher says he hopes to soon return to his job as a cook and tend to his farm.

Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the explosion.

