Police: Child Sexually Assaulted After Mom Leaves Her To ‘Play’

Metro PCS Worker Accused in Back Room Abuse May 15, 2017 2:32 PM
Filed Under: Abuse, Aggravated Child Sexual Assault, Annie Potasznik, Assault, child, Detective Curtis, E. Grauwyler Road, Gerardo Israel Strauss, girl, Irving Police, Metro PCS Worker, mom, Pedophile, play, Predator, Sex

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department is investigating a sexual assault case involving a 9-year-old girl that happened at a Metro PCS store in the 1400 block of E. Grauwyler Road.

During the past year, the victim was dropped off at the store to play while her mother attended a fitness class next door.

On April 18, the little girl made an outcry that she was inappropriately touched by a man in the store. During a forensic interview, she described how a male employee took her to a back room on several occasions and sexually assaulted her.

Detectives identified Gerardo Israel Strauss, 36, as the suspect in the case.

On May 12 Strauss was taken into custody on a charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault (Child) with the bond set at $100,000. He remains in the Irving City Jail as detectives continue their investigation.

Children who were left unattended with Strauss should be questioned about inappropriate physical contact.

Anyone with concerns that their child may be a victim is asked to contact Detective Curtis at (972) 721.2535.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch