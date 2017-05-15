Police: Child Sexually Assaulted After Mom Leaves Her To ‘Play’

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department is investigating a sexual assault case involving a 9-year-old girl that happened at a Metro PCS store in the 1400 block of E. Grauwyler Road.
During the past year, the victim was dropped off at the store to play while her mother attended a fitness class next door.
On April 18, the little girl made an outcry that she was inappropriately touched by a man in the store. During a forensic interview, she described how a male employee took her to a back room on several occasions and sexually assaulted her.
Detectives identified Gerardo Israel Strauss, 36, as the suspect in the case.
On May 12 Strauss was taken into custody on a charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault (Child) with the bond set at $100,000. He remains in the Irving City Jail as detectives continue their investigation.
Children who were left unattended with Strauss should be questioned about inappropriate physical contact.
Anyone with concerns that their child may be a victim is asked to contact Detective Curtis at (972) 721.2535.