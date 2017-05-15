President Trump Pays Tribute To Dallas Officers Killed During Ambush

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS11) – Detective Frederick Frazier was among the 100 Dallas police officers who attended the National Police Memorial in Washington, D.C.

“We make the migration up here so these families know that we are here for them,” said Frazier.

He said he was glad to hear President Donald Trump pay tribute to four Dallas police officers and the DART police officer who were gunned down in downtown Dallas during an ambush on July 7, 2016.

They included DART police officer Brent Thompson and Dallas police officers Patrick Zamarripa, Michael Krol, Senior Corporal Lorne Ahrens and Sgt. Michael Smith.

The President said, “We also remember those incredible heroes who were so cruelly targeted for execution in Dallas, Texas — rushing into a hail of gunfire, never to return. Dallas Police Sergeant Michael Smith was a 27 year veteran of the Dallas Police. He was decorated, a law enforcement officer at the highest level and even paid his own way to attend advanced training sessions.”

Frazier, a First Vice-President of the Dallas Police Association said, “It was an honor to hear him talk about Dallas. It was an honor to hear him speak about a true hero, and what Sgt. Smith stood for and what his family stood for.”

Back in Dallas, Sgt. Sheldon Smith, the Chief of Staff at the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas also praised President Trump’s remarks.

“I think it’s outstanding he was there. To get the Presidential support for police officers across this nation, and for the families who’ve lost officers to have Presidential support, it really means a lot to us.”

Last year, 118 officers nationwide died in the line of duty.

Of those, the President said, 66 were attacked, a nearly 40 percent increase from 2015.

“The attacks on our police must end, and they must end right now,” said President Trump.

The President said he wants to the Justice Department to develop strategies to prevent and prosecute violent crimes against law enforcement officers.

Smith says the ceremony sent a message loud and clear. “We’re not the enemy. We want to be the person that when you call, we’re going to respond whether we know you, whether you like us.”

“We’re sending a message back to the families, we’re there for you.,” said Frazier. “And we’re sending a message to the thugs that are going, you know, these cops can’t do nothing, law enforcement, whatever. We’re sending a message we’re not going anywhere.”

Dallas Police will hold their annual police memorial ceremony Wednesday.