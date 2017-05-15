Witness Helps Residents Escape Dallas Apartment Fire

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Fire crews responded to a three-alarm blaze at an apartment complex in Dallas early Monday morning. It happened at about 3:15 a.m. in the 9600 block of Forest Lane, near Audelia Road. Heavy smoke and flames were showing when officials first arrived at the scene.

According to witness Octavius Ross, the fire started on a lower level patio. “I was coming home from the club and I spotted the fire,” he said. “I jumped the gate and started knocking on doors.”

Residents had no idea that their building was on fire. “All I could do is beat on the doors and try to get everybody out as quick as I can,” Ross said. “They were shocked. They thought somebody was trying to break in.”

Ross explained that he first passed the fire, not knowing what he was seeing. But he felt compelled to go back. “I could’ve kept going, but, by me having a good heart, I turned back around when I seen the fire. I didn’t know what it was, I just did my best to get everyone out.”

No firefighters were hurt during this incident, but one person was injured and taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas. There has been no update regarding that individual’s condition or the extent of the injuries. At least two other people were treated at the scene and have already been released.

“I’m just glad that everybody is out,” Ross added. “It was hard for some people to get up. I’m glad that the ended up getting up and I saved a lot of people’s lives.”

At this point, the fire has been knocked down. Crews remained at the scene Monday morning to monitor the burned building for potential hot spots and keep residents away while an investigation is conducted. The cause of the apartment fire is still not yet known.