Roger Federer Says He Will Skip French Open

May 15, 2017 1:53 PM
Roger Federer says he won’t play in the French Open and instead prepare to play on grass and hard courts later this season.

Federer posted a message entitled “Roger to skip Roland Garros” on his website on Monday.

Federer’s agent, Tony Godsick, confirmed that the 18-time Grand Slam champion will not compete at the year’s second major tournament, which starts in Paris on May 28.

