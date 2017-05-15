Roger Federer Says He Will Skip French Open

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
Roger Federer says he won’t play in the French Open and instead prepare to play on grass and hard courts later this season.
Federer posted a message entitled “Roger to skip Roland Garros” on his website on Monday.
Federer’s agent, Tony Godsick, confirmed that the 18-time Grand Slam champion will not compete at the year’s second major tournament, which starts in Paris on May 28.
