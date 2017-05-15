Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard Ruled Out For Game 2 Vs Warriors

May 15, 2017 1:59 PM
Filed Under: Gregg Popovich, Kawhi Leonard, NBA, NBA Playoffs, San Antonio Spurs, Western Conference Finals

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has ruled Kawhi Leonard out for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.
Popovich said Monday that, “Obviously, he won’t play tomorrow.”

Leonard left Game 1 on Sunday after re-injuring his tender left ankle in the third quarter when Warriors center Zaza Pachulia’s foot slid under Leonard’s following a jumper by the All-Star forward.

Leonard didn’t return, giving Golden State an opening for an 18-0 run and a 113-111 comeback victory.

Leonard scored 26 points on 7-of-13 shooting in nearly 24 minutes to go with eight rebounds and three assists. He made all 11 of his free throws.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch