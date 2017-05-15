Take Meow To The Ballgame In Frisco

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers hosted “Bark in the Park” last Saturday, where fans got to bring their dogs to the game.
Their minor league affiliate in Frisco is looking to scratch out a similar promotion.
“Take MEOW to the Ballgame” happens at the Frisco RoughRiders game on Sunday, May 21 at 4:05 p.m. at Dr Pepper Ballpark.
Cats and their owners can enjoy the game on the Kroger Lawn grass berm, with the first 200 kitties through the left field and center field gates receiving a free Riders Cat Bandana.
Admission for cats is free.
According to the RoughRiders this appears to be the first time cats have ever been invited to a ballpark during a game.
The Frisco RoughRiders are the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.
One Comment
That’s just stupid. I hope they have them on a leash as per the law.