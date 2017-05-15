CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM
LIVE VIDEO: Texas officers recognized at Nat’l Peace Officers Memorial Service in D.C.

US Accuses Syria Of Mass Executions And Burning The Bodies

May 15, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: Bashar Assad, Donald Trump, Middle East, President Trump, Syria

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration is accusing the Syrian government of carrying out mass killings of thousands of prisoners and burning the dead bodies in a large crematorium outside the capital.

The State Department says about 50 detainees a day are being hanged at Saydnaya (Said-nay-ah) military prison, about 45 minutes from Damascus. It says the crematorium is being used to hide evidence of the extent of the killings.

The department is releasing newly declassified photographs showing what it says is a building in the prison complex that has been modified to support the crematorium.

In presenting the photographs, the top U.S. diplomat for the Middle East, Stu Jones, said Monday that Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government “has sunk to a new level of depravity” with the support of Russia and Iran.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. YaValioCacaWates (@YaValioCacaWate) says:
    May 15, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Russia, Iran, N Korea, Syria the axis of all evil.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch