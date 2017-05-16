Burleson Police Activate Silver Alert For Missing Man

May 16, 2017 6:30 AM
Filed Under: Burleson, Carroll Wayne West, missing, Silver Alert, Texas

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

BURLESON (CBSDFW) – Law enforcement officials have activated a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year old man who was last seen Monday afternoon.

According to Burleson Police, Carroll Wayne West was last seen Monday afternoon driving a gray  2016 Toyota Rav 4 with NEBRASKA License Plate UJX871.

Police say Mr. West (W/M 5’7”, 155 lbs) has gray hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black ball cap, black long-sleeved shirt, black pants and tennis shoes.

Officials believe Mr. West’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding Mr. West, contact the Burleson Police Department at 817-295-1118.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch