Burleson Police Activate Silver Alert For Missing Man

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
BURLESON (CBSDFW) – Law enforcement officials have activated a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year old man who was last seen Monday afternoon.
According to Burleson Police, Carroll Wayne West was last seen Monday afternoon driving a gray 2016 Toyota Rav 4 with NEBRASKA License Plate UJX871.
Police say Mr. West (W/M 5’7”, 155 lbs) has gray hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black ball cap, black long-sleeved shirt, black pants and tennis shoes.
Officials believe Mr. West’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.
If you have any information regarding Mr. West, contact the Burleson Police Department at 817-295-1118.