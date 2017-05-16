Public Invited To Dallas Police Memorial Ceremony Downtown

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department will hold services honoring the 2017 Police Memorial Day tomorrow in downtown.

The event recognizes the sacrifices made by Dallas police officers as well as other officers who gave their lives in the performance of their duties.

Listed below are the order of events and a brief description of the service.

11:50 a.m. – March to the Memorial – Griffin St. at Young St. to Griffin St. and Akard St.

All former or current police officers, family, friends, and citizens are invited to join the Dallas Police Command Staff, honor guard, salute team, and other dignitaries in marching from Griffin and Young Street to the Police Memorial site at Akard and Young Street. Free parking will be available in Lot-C located at 600 S. Lamar Avenue (Lamar and Ceremonial across from the Convention Center) and in Lot E (Memorial/Hotel on the far west side of the Convention Center).

Noon – Dallas Police Memorial Service – Young St. and Marilla St.

Service includes a performance by the Dallas Police Choir, the reading of the “Roll Call of Honor,” 21-gun salute, Taps, and a fly over by the Dallas Police Helicopter. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Convention Center in Hall C, which is located at Lamar Street and Ceremonial.

Those who plan on participating in the March to the Memorial, should arrive no later than 11:30 a.m.