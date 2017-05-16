Court Pauses Criminal Case Against Texas AG

May 16, 2017 7:52 PM
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A state appeals court has temporarily halted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s criminal case on securities fraud charges as he presses for a new judge.

The ruling Tuesday comes as Paxton is scheduled to stand trial in Houston in September on felony accusations that he misled investors in a tech startup. He has pleaded not guilty.

The Dallas-based 5th Court of Appeals is now putting the case on hold while it considers Paxton’s demand for a new judge.

The Republican has sought to remove state District Judge George Gallagher after the trial was moved from Paxton’s hometown near Dallas.

The court didn’t indicate when it will make a final decision.

If convicted, Paxton faces five to 99 years in prison.

