Dirk Has No Faith In Mavericks Draft Luck

May 16, 2017 2:38 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki, draft Lottery, NBA lottery

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Mavericks superstar Dirk Nowitzki took to twitter ahead of the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday to show his lack of faith in the team’s draft fortunes.

It’s hard to blame Dirk for having these feelings considering the Mavericks haven’t gotten an impact player in the draft since they received Devin Harris in a trade with the Washington Wizards during the 2004 draft.

Might the basketball gods shine a light on the Mavericks tonight? We’ll find out when the lottery takes place at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Dallas has a 1.7% chance at winning the No. 1 pick and a 6.1% chance at landing a top-three selection.

Find out everything you need to know about tonight’s lottery right here.

