DISD Officer Off Duty After Taking Down 6th Grader

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Mariana Benton returned to Piedmont Global Academy School Tuesday with her left arm in a black sling.

“Her clavicle is fractured,” her mother Alma Valadez said, while Mariana haltingly tried to describe her injury.

“He didn’t say anything,” said the 12-year-old, after being asked if a Dallas ISD police officer apologized to her after throwing Benton to the ground.

Recorded video shared on various social media accounts show Benton and another female student in the grips of a physical fight on the school grounds. A crowd of students surround the girls. The video then shows a uniformed Dallas ISD officer separating the girls. But the officer has Benton in his grasp. He lifts her up, then slams her to the ground.

Mariana appears dazed and crying. “It makes me mad, angry. She’s 12-years-old. She weighs 100 pounds. He should be fired,” Valadez said, while watching video from the incident.

The school district placed the officer on administrative leave for his actions. His name was not released.

School district officials said the officer’s actions district says do not appear to represent the type of response we want our officers to display.