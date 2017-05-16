Former President George H.W. Bush In Maine For The Summer

May 16, 2017 8:58 AM
Filed Under: former President George H.W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Houston Methodist Hospital, Kennebunkport, Kennebunkport Maine, Pneumonia

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — It’s a sure sign that summer is around the corner: Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, first lady Barbara Bush, are back in Maine.

A spokesman confirms they arrived at Walker’s Point on Monday, less than a month after the former president was released from a hospital in Texas.

It was just last month that the 92-year-old Bush was treated for a mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis, but officials say that won’t interfere with his summer plans. The elder Bush spent two-weeks at Houston Methodist Hospital recovering.

Bush, the nation’s 41st president, has spent every summer in Kennebunkport, Maine, except during World War II, when he was a naval aviator. The Bushes spend the winter in Houston.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch