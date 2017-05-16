Former President George H.W. Bush In Maine For The Summer

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — It’s a sure sign that summer is around the corner: Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, first lady Barbara Bush, are back in Maine.
A spokesman confirms they arrived at Walker’s Point on Monday, less than a month after the former president was released from a hospital in Texas.
It was just last month that the 92-year-old Bush was treated for a mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis, but officials say that won’t interfere with his summer plans. The elder Bush spent two-weeks at Houston Methodist Hospital recovering.
Bush, the nation’s 41st president, has spent every summer in Kennebunkport, Maine, except during World War II, when he was a naval aviator. The Bushes spend the winter in Houston.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)