Gov. Abbott: Latinos Shouldn’t Fear ‘Sanctuary City’ Ban

May 16, 2017 3:54 PM
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Hispanics shouldn’t fear being stopped and asked to prove their immigration status under a coming ban on so-called sanctuary cities unless they’re “suspected of having committed some serious crime.”

Opponents fired back Tuesday that the law provides no such safeguards. It allows Texas police to ask about a person’s immigration status during routine stops.

Abbott, a Republican, signed into law this month what Democrats and immigrant rights groups call one of the toughest immigration measures in the U.S.

The law takes effect in September and also threatens sheriffs with jail time they don’t honor federal immigration detainers.

Abbott defended the law during a livestreamed Facebook interview with a Univision reporter. He said prohibitions against racial profiling by police will be “strictly enforced” under the law.

