Jaguar Escapes & Attacks Monkey At Abilene Zoo

May 16, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: Abilene, Abilene Zoo, jaguar, Spider Monkey

ABILENE (AP) – Officials insist there was no risk to the public when a jaguar escaped its enclosure and attacked a monkey at a Texas zoo, even though they don’t know how the big cat got loose.

Abilene Zoo Executive Director Bill Gersonde says staff discovered 2-year-old Estrella missing Monday morning before the zoo opened for the day.

Estrella was found soon after atop a neighboring exhibit holding spider monkeys. Gersonde says it appears Estrella reached inside and seriously injured the monkey, which has been euthanized.

Estrella was tranquilized using a dart gun then placed in a holding pen. Another jaguar also was secured.

Gersonde said at a news conference that the doors to the jaguar enclosure are secure and that there was never any threat to the public. He didn’t elaborate.

