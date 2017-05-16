Keller Approves Plans For Private Tennis Club

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KELLER (CBSDFW.COM) – Keller city council has approved a new plan for the private Birch Lawn and Racquet, despite threats of a lawsuit from some upset neighbors.

The new plan replaces proposed bubble domes with a permanent metal building to enclose five of the tennis courts.

The redesign more than triples the size of the original clubhouse, allowing for a café, larger locker rooms, a lounge and gym.

A lawyer representing neighbors opposed to the plan sent the developer, Taylor Dent, a letter threatening “legal steps” to stop him from “ever putting a shovel in the ground.”

Dent told CBS11 Tuesday evening he hadn’t seen the letter but was relieved to have city council’s approval.

“It’s been a pretty contentious thing. That’s not what I had envisioned bringing to Keller. I was hoping to bring a project that everyone could rally behind and move forward with, but now hopefully we have a project that everyone will see sooner or later is a great benefit to Keller,” he said.

Dent said the first phase of the club could open late this year.