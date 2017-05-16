CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Man Arrested For Drunk Texting 911 From Bar

May 16, 2017 3:34 PM By Austin York
GRANBURY (CBSDFW.COM) – A Hood County man who allegedly sent dozens of harassing text messages to 911 dispatchers while drinking is now facing charges.

Authorities say Shaun Taylor, 46, started texting 911 around 8 p.m. Monday. He claimed to be at a bar about a block away from his home, and wanted deputies to investigate the establishment for over-serving and overcharging him.

Lt. Johnny Rose says Taylor was warned several times not to abuse the 911 system with non-emergency messages. But instead of stopping he continued sending messages and calling dispatchers and deputies names.

“I guess he got tanked up. There is nothing more amusing than a justice-seeking drunk,” he says.

Rose claims Taylor sent around 35 messages to the 911 system, keeping deputies and dispatchers busy for several hours.

Taylor was arrested and charged him with abusing 911, which is a Class B misdemeanor.

Rose adds, “Don’t text and drink. Have a designated cell phone holder.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

