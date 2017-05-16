Woman Says Man Exposed Himself At Grapevine Walmart

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Grapevine are investigating a report of indecent exposure. The alleged incident happened at about 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening in the parking lot of the Walmart store located Highway 114 at Ira E. Woods Avenue.

According to authorities, a woman told police officers that she was in the parking lot and just starting up her car to leave. That is when a man got out of a gray Dodge Charger. He approached the front of the woman’s car, pulled down his pants and began to touch his genitals in an inappropriate manner.

The woman proceeded to drive away from the store.

Detectives are now reviewing the Walmart store’s surveillance video. While they have been able to locate the suspect’s vehicle, they were not able to see the alleged incident. However, the case is still under investigation.