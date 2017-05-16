Mavs To Make 9th Selection In NBA Draft

By Josh Clark

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The ping pong balls didn’t go the Mavs way on Tuesday night.

Dallas will make the ninth selection in the NBA Draft, which was expected after they had an 81.31% chance of ending up in that spot.

The Mavericks had a 6.1% chance of landing a top-three selection and a 12.20% chance of falling to the 10th pick, so they’ll gladly take the ninth spot in one of the deepest drafts in years.

If history is any indication, the Mavericks won’t mind picking ninth as ten players selected with the ninth overall pick in the last 20 years have made an all-star team. Among the notables are a German named Dirk Nowitzki, Tracy McGrady, Shawn Marion, Amare Stoudemire, Andre Iguodala, DeMar Derozan and Gordan Heyward.

As the draft approaches on June 22, keep an eye on forward Jonathan Isaac (Florida State), point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (NC State), forward Lauri Markkanen (Arizona) and point guard Frank Ntilikina (France) as they are the players that most likely will be around when Dallas makes their selection.