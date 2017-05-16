President Trump Defends Sharing Information With Russians

May 16, 2017 6:55 AM
President Donald Trump is using Twitter to defend his sharing of information with the Russians.

Early Tuesday morning, The President tweeted that he wanted to share with Russia “facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety.” He notes that as president, he has an “absolute right” to do this.

The Washington Post reported Monday that Trump divulged highly classified “code-word” information that could enable the Russians to trace the source of the intelligence.

READ MORE: Details on ‘inappropriate” info Trump shared with Russia

Trump added a line in his tweet suggesting why he did it: “Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.”

