Public Getting To Meet April The Giraffe & Tajiri For First Time

May 16, 2017 3:15 PM
HARPURSVILLE, New York (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of thousands of people watched April the giraffe on line for weeks until she finally gave birth to her calf, Tajiri in April.

More than 1.2 million viewers were watching when April gave birth Saturday, April 15.

Now people have a chance to see the pair in person, along with Tajiri’s dad, Oliver, as the Animal Adventure Park just reopened for it’s fifth season on Monday.

Tajiri, whose name was chosen by his keeper and means “hope” in Swahili, is growing swiftly.

The baby giraffe is now 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds according to Animal Adventure Park.

They’re expecting big crowds.  In fact, the BC Comic Strip is even drawing attention to the park’s main attraction:

 

In addition to the recent good news about the successful birth and April and Tarjiri doing well, the Animal Adventure Park believes it may have been affected by the ‘hack attack’ that started last Friday.

Animal Adventure Park said on its Facebook page:

It is a Server issue – we believe we are possible victims of the hack attack that occurred Friday and over the weekend… its not on your end – it is on ours and we are working to correct it! Keep trying to access!

 

