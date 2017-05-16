Uber Driver Shot By Army Vet Accused Of Firing 15 Rounds Into The Car

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An Uber driver was shot in the stomach outside a Lakewood area apartment complex, and police detained an Army veteran accused of firing 15 rounds into the car.

Police were called to the Lakewood on the Trail Apartments on North Brookside Drive a little before one this morning.

When they arrived, they found the uninjured passenger, the wounded driver, and the man who shot him.

Police tell an unusual story.

They say the Uber passenger, who had been drinking, was showing the Uber driver a gun he was carrying.

The suspect, an Army vet whom police tell us may have been suffering from post traumatic stress disorder, saw the gun and thought someone was in danger.

He pulled out his own weapon and fired, striking the Uber driver.

The Army vet then rendered first aid to the Uber driver until paramedics arrived.

The suspect was put in handcuffs and detained until officers can figure out what charges he might face.

The names of those involved have not been released.