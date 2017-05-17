CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Court Pauses Criminal Case Against Texas’ Attorney General

May 17, 2017 5:27 AM
AUSTIN (AP) — A state appeals court has temporarily halted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s criminal case on securities fraud charges as he presses for a new judge.

The ruling Tuesday comes as Paxton is scheduled to stand trial in Houston in September on felony accusations that he misled investors in a tech startup. He has pleaded not guilty.

The Dallas-based 5th Court of Appeals is now putting the case on hold while it considers Paxton’s demand for a new judge. The Republican has sought to remove state District Judge George Gallagher after the trial was moved from Paxton’s hometown near Dallas.

The court didn’t indicate when it will make a final decision.

If convicted, Paxton faces five to 99 years in prison.

