Father And Son Make Most Of Final Byron Nelson In Irving

IRVING (CBS11 SPORTS) – With this being the last week the AT&T Byron Nelson Classic will be held at the Four Seasons Resort in Irving, club pro Paul Earnest is filled with emotion.

On one hand, he’s playing this week on a sponsor’s exemption.

He says he’s thankful for the opportunity to showcase his passion for the game and tournament.

On the other, as the club pro for the last 20 years, he’s sad to see the event head to Dallas next year.

Earnest says he will spend this week thanking all the volunteers and Salesmanship Club members (Red Pants) who have made this tournament possible to be held here for the last 35 years.

The most special part of this week will be Paul’s son Brandon serving as his caddy.

Brandon says his dad has represented greatness for the last 20 years and this will be something they remember forever.