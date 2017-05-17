Forney Softball Player Dies After Being Hit By Car

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – The community of Forney is mourning the death of a 14-year-old softball player after a tragic accident at a team event. According to a report, victim Emily Galiano was run over by a vehicle. There are now plans at Forney High School to remember the teen.

The Lady Jackrabbits softball team had gathered at a home for a team dinner on the night before they were scheduled to play in the regional semifinals, the report stated. But, at about 8:00 p.m. as the players were loading up to leave, Galiano was hit by a car, according to a representative with the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen was taken to a hospital in Dallas in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

Many people have taken to social media as a way to remember Galiano’s kind demeanor, and offer prayers for her family.

R.I.P @emily_galiano you were so sweet inside and out. You will be missed just know that we all loved you! #prayersforemily — Jacob Aquilina (@BruhhItsJacob) May 17, 2017

My heart is completely broken. Please pray for Forney and the Galiano family. RIP Emily.❤️ — b roe (@BaileyMechele9) May 17, 2017

Emily Galiano, you had a beautiful heart and love for the Lord knowing you when you were in the youth group I led. Rest in peace sweet girl. — Paige Kuykendall (@Paigeekk) May 17, 2017

Prayers and thoughts going out to the galiano family and the forney softball team. Rest in peace sweet Emily❤️ #Prayersforemily — Jasmin Garcia (@Jasmin_Garcia59) May 17, 2017

School counselors and chaplains immediately visited the home where the tragedy took place, to provide grief counseling. They will continue to be made available for students and staff members all week long. A group prayer will also be held Wednesday at the school’s indoor training facility.