Forney Softball Player Dies After Being Hit By Car

FORNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – The community of Forney is mourning the death of a 14-year-old softball player after a tragic accident at a team event. According to a report, victim Emily Galiano was run over by a vehicle. There are now plans at Forney High School to remember the teen.
The Lady Jackrabbits softball team had gathered at a home for a team dinner on the night before they were scheduled to play in the regional semifinals, the report stated. But, at about 8:00 p.m. as the players were loading up to leave, Galiano was hit by a car, according to a representative with the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.
The teen was taken to a hospital in Dallas in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.
Many people have taken to social media as a way to remember Galiano’s kind demeanor, and offer prayers for her family.
School counselors and chaplains immediately visited the home where the tragedy took place, to provide grief counseling. They will continue to be made available for students and staff members all week long. A group prayer will also be held Wednesday at the school’s indoor training facility.