Free Festival Coming To Sundance Square

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Plaza Palooza, a free two-day festival is coming to Sundance Square June 2 and June 3 with a lineup of “music, visual artists and other interesting entertainment adults of all ages will enjoy,” Sundance Square announced in a news release Wednesday.

“We have put together an energizing lineup of visual and musical entertainment for North Texans to enjoy,” said Tracy Gilmour, director of marketing for Sundance Square. “This festival will offer adults the opportunity to experience emerging, as well as established, popular bands. Another exciting aspect of Plaza Palooza will be the 3D street painting artists from across the country who will create 3D scenes, whimsical portraits, and fictional characters under the umbrellas in the plaza.”

The professional chalk artists will begin their street paintings Friday, June 2 from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m.

The 10 artists also will be in Sundance Square on Saturday, June 3 from 1:00 p.m. until they finish their original works of art, which will be on display throughout the weekend.

All the performances and entertainment are free to attend.

Saturday afternoon, each band will play for 60 minutes from the Plaza Stage.

Friday and Saturday evening performances by Grady Spencer and the Work, Josh Weathers, Winston Ramble and Blue Water Highway will be on stage for 90 minutes. Strolling entertainment and photo booths will round out Saturday’s lineup.

Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome during the concert.

Beverages will be available for purchase from a craft beer tent during the performances and restaurants will be open throughout the evening.

“We are only able to offer complimentary entertainment in Sundance Square when visitors support the restaurants and shops during these events,” remarked Gilmour. “Therefore, we will not allow outside coolers and food. We hope we can grow this event to become one of Fort Worth’s annual festivals for the community to enjoy.”

The schedule for the two-day festival:

Friday, June 2

1 – 9 pm – 3D Street Art

6 pm – Winston Ramble

9 pm – Grady Spencer and the Work

Saturday, June 3

11 am – The Gibbonses

1 pm until completion – 3D Street Art

1 pm – Brandy Zdan

3 pm – The Wicks

5 pm – The Powell Brothers

7 pm – Blue Water Highway

9 pm – Josh Weathers

Also, Sundance Square’s live music series, Bands on the Bricks, will return to the stage every Thursday night beginning May 4.

This free event starts May 4 and run through May 25 in Sundance Square Plaza.

The concerts begin at 6:00 p.m. For more information about Bands on the Bricks and Plaza Palooza, click here.