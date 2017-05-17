CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Jimi Hendrix’s Legendary ‘Monterey Strat Guitar Is Up For Auction

May 17, 2017 3:39 PM By Kelli Wiese
DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – For the right price, you could own Jimi Hendrix’s guitar from the huge Monterey Pop Festival in 1967. It’s being auctioned off by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions.

The Stratocaster guitar is expected to sell for $750,000 or even more in Heritage Auction’s special 50th anniversary Summer of Love celebration June 17-18 in Beverly Hills, California.

Jimi Hendrix at Monterey International Pop Festival 1967 (Heritage Auctions)

Fresh off U.S. exhibitions, as well as London’s Victoria & Albert Museum, the guitar makes its auction debut at Heritage after being tested for authenticity.

The guitar is being offered by a private collector from the U.K.

You’ll recall Hendrix set one of his guitars on fire at the Monterey Pop Festival. This is the surviving guitar.

KRLD’s Kelli Wiese spoke with Garry Shrum who is the Director of Music Memorabilia at Heritage Auctions.

