Pregame Baseball Nuggets: Cashner’s Numbers, Yu Darvish’s 50th Win & More

By Jared Sandler

*Yu Darvish collected his 50th career win last night in his 109th career start. He’s the fastest Ranger to 50 wins in franchise history. Kevin Brown reached 50 in 114 career starts.

*Rangers pitchers have walked three-or-fewer in eight straight games.

*Cashner has walked (20) more batters than he’s struck out (17), yet he has a 2.43 ERA through six starts spanning 33.1 IP.

*Opponents are hitting .038 (1-for-26) vs. Cashner w/ RISP, best in MLB. Yu Darvish, whose held hitters to a .050 (2-for-40) w/ RISP, ranks 2nd best.

*Opponents have a line drive rate of 0.0% (0/25) against non-fastballs from Phillies SP, Zach Eflin.

*The Rangers are 11-for-16 in challenges after getting another call overturned last night. They’ve gotten six straight correct. Last year the Rangers were 22-for-57 in challenges.

*Nomar Mazara’s six-game hitting streak is the longest by a Ranger this season. He’s reached via hit or walk in 12 straight.

*Rougned Odor has walked 10 times this year. He walked 19 times in 2016 and he didn’t walk for a 10th time until August 3rd.

*During the win streak, the Rangers have tagged opposing bullpens to the tune of a 10.59 ERA aided by a .318 batting average. Prior to the win streak, opposing pens compiled a 3.53 ERA with an opponent’s average of .188.

Mike Napoli April .146 .224 .281 (.505 OPS) May .245 .281 .566 (.847 OPS)