Special Counsel Appointed To Investigate Russia Influence On Election

UPDATED | May 17, 2017 5:20 PM May 17, 2017 5:02 PM
Filed Under: 2016 Presidential Election, DOJ, James Comey, Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump, Robert Mueller, Special Counsel, Trump-Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The appointment Wednesday comes amid a growing Democratic outcry for someone outside the Justice Department to handle the politically charged investigation.

It follows the revelation Tuesday that fired FBI Director James Comey wrote in a memo that Trump had asked him to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“I have determined that a Special Counsel is necessary in order for the American people to have full confidence in the outcome,” Deputy Attorney General Rob Rosenstein said in a statement.

The letter announcing the appointment reads that Mueller is authorized to investigate “any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump; and…any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation.”

On Monday, Texas Sen. John Cornyn said he sees no need for a special counsel to investigate possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

His position echoes that of most of the Senate GOP caucus.

Cornyn is the Senate majority whip and the No. 2 Republican, a job that often puts him in the position of speaking for the party.  Cornyn was one of several candidates President Donald Trump was considering to replace fired FBI Director James Comey.

