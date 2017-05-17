Texas Senate Considers Bill To Kill Dallas County School Bus Service

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN (CBSDFW) – The Texas state Senate is considering a bill to kill the agency that runs bus service for most of the Dallas County school districts.

Senator Don Huffines (R, TX-16) filed the bill to get rid of Dallas County Schools, the organization which runs bus service for about two-thirds of the county.

Huffines calls DCS unreliable, dangerous, and a rip-off, and points to the nearly 500 traffic tickets the agency’s drivers have racked up in recent years.

Dallas School Superintendent Michael Hinojosa is in Austin and expected to testify that the Dallas ISD would take over bus service, at least until other transportation plans could be found for all the districts DCS serves.