Thousands Expected At Dallas ‘Police Week’ March & Ceremony

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – National Police Week continues with a special march in downtown Dallas today. Former or current police officers, family, friends and citizens will join members of the Dallas Police Department in the march from Griffin and Young Street to the Police Memorial on Akard Street.

Today’s events are to honor the sacrifices made by all police officers, especially those who have given their lives in the performance of their duties. It was last year, on July 7, when four Dallas police officers and a DART officer were killed in the line of duty.

After the march, a memorial service will be held at noon. In addition to performances by the Dallas Police Choir, there will be a reading of the “Roll Call of Honor,” a 21-gun salute and a flyover by the Dallas police helicopter.

The pubic is welcome and encouraged to attend both the march and memorial. Free parking will be available in Lot-C at 600 S. Lamar Avenue and in Lot E on the far west side of the Dallas Convention Center.

On Monday, tens of thousands of people gathered in Washington, D.C. for the National Police Week memorial service — among them some 200 past and present Dallas police officers. During the ceremony to remember the fallen the names of Officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael J. Smith, Brent Thompson and Patrick Zamarripa were among the nearly 400 read aloud.

National Police Week runs through May 21.