Dallas Fire Engine Involved In 3-Vehicle Crash

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A car, a truck, and a fire engine were involved in a serious accident in Dallas this morning.
The crash, involving a Dallas Fire Rescue fire engine, happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Jim Miller Road, near Interstate-30. The crash sparked a fire in the engine of one of the vehicles, but it was quickly extinguished.
The car and track were mangled in the crash and Dallas Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said the driver of the car was hurt. But Evans said that person’s injuries were not life-threatening injuries. Two firefighters were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Evans also confirmed the fire engine was on the way to another call when the crash happened. Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what caused the accident.