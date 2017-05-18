CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Fans Pack Forney Softball Game, Paying Tribute To Dead Teen

May 18, 2017 9:06 PM By Ken Molestina
Filed Under: Emily Galiano, Forney, Kennedale High, lake ridge

KENNEDALE (CBSDFW.COM) — Game 1 of a 3 game a softball playoff semi-final series between Lake Ridge high and Forney high school happened at Kennedale High Thursday night.

While Lake Ridge claimed the win by a score of 1-0, the game had a lot more meaning for the Forney team who had considered not playing the rest of the season following a tragedy that left one of their players dead.

Investigators say Tuesday night the Forney High team had gathered at a team members home for dinner. After the dinner the team was leaving when freshman Emily Galiano, 14, was accidentally run over and killed by a fellow player.

At Thursday’s game Forney fans packed the bleachers wearing white t-shirts with the number 6 on it paying tribute to the teenager.

Lynzee Palomo, a friend of Galiano said the entire Forney community is left trying to make sense of this tragedy.

She said, “Everyone is shocked and upset but we’re going to all get through it together.”

Forney parent Geri Cahill added, “They are going through a lot of hurt and suffering and pain they are trying to pull together for Emily for this sport. She loved softball.”

Forney fans say despite the outcome during game 1 of the series against Lake Ridge, they feel the need to continue to play because that is what Galiano would have wanted.

The two teams play again on Friday for game 2. The winner advances to regional finals.

