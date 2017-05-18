Forget ‘The Claw’ & ‘The Antlers’ … It’s Now ‘The Swipe,’ Rangers Fans

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Wednesday night was a great night for your Texas Rangers after a 9-4 win against the Phillies. The bats came alive and celebrations happened frequently on the field and in the dugout between players including the team’s new move … ‘the swipe.’

You can see the move by watching the video above. Shin-Soo Choo does it at the 11-second mark.

Outfielder Jared Hoying, who went 4-for-4 including his first MLB home run on Wednesday night, joined THE FAN to talk about the team’s new move reminiscent of ‘the claw’ and ‘the antlers’ during the AL Championship seasons.

“It just means Texas. This is us, the Texas Rangers. The name on the front that matters.” Hoying even called out Rougned Odor’s affection for ‘the swipe.’

“Rougie is very intense when he swipes his chest. It’s one of those things where it’s a proud moment for everybody when they get on base. Swipe the ole’ chest for Texas.”