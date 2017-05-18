Forget ‘The Claw’ & ‘The Antlers’ … It’s Now ‘The Swipe,’ Rangers Fans

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
BREAKING: 1 Person Dead, Several People Hurt When Car Slams Into Pedestrians In Times Square

Forget ‘The Claw’ & ‘The Antlers’ … It’s Now ‘The Swipe,’ Rangers Fans

May 18, 2017 10:43 AM By Troy Hughes
Filed Under: claw and antlers, Jared Hoying, MLB, Texas Rangers, The Swipe

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Wednesday night was a great night for your Texas Rangers after a 9-4 win against the Phillies. The bats came alive and celebrations happened frequently on the field and in the dugout between players including the team’s new move … ‘the swipe.’

You can see the move by watching the video above. Shin-Soo Choo does it at the 11-second mark.

105613876 8 Forget The Claw & The Antlers ... Its Now The Swipe, Rangers Fans

(Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Outfielder Jared Hoying, who went 4-for-4 including his first MLB home run on Wednesday night, joined THE FAN to talk about the team’s new move reminiscent of ‘the claw’ and ‘the antlers’ during the AL Championship seasons.

“It just means Texas. This is us, the Texas Rangers. The name on the front that matters.” Hoying even called out Rougned Odor’s affection for ‘the swipe.’

“Rougie is very intense when he swipes his chest. It’s one of those things where it’s a proud moment for everybody when they get on base. Swipe the ole’ chest for Texas.”

More from Troy Hughes
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch