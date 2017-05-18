Man Kills Himself Inside Bedford Police Department Bathroom

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BEDFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Bedford say a 68-year-old man is dead after shooting himself in one of their police station bathrooms.

Lt. David Smith with police says the man walked into the station at around 1 p.m. Thursday and asked the clerk in the records division for a pen and paper. He then went to the restroom in the lobby.

“A short time after that, one of our employees heard a pop. They went in to investigate and found the man had shot himself in the restroom,” Smith says.

Smith says the man did write something on the paper, but would not go into what it was.

The man has not yet been identified.