Dallas Mom Fights Off Armed Robber Outside School

DALLAS (CBS11) – Robbed at gunpoint, a Dallas mother found herself fighting back.

Michelle Martinez was just outside L.P. Cowart Elementary School in Oak Cliff Thursday morning, where she was dropping off her son’s medication.

She said a man wearing a ski mask jumped out a car, pulled a gun and pointed it into her stomach.

“First thing that came to my head? Excuse my language. I said, ‘(Expletive),’ because I’m like, ‘It just had to be me,’ right?” she said. “He starts patting me down. He finds my phone, $200 dollars.”

The thief smashed her phone.

She said the getaway driver then yelled for him to grab her shoes.

That’s when, she said, he pushed her into the fence.

“Something told me, ‘punch, punch’” she said.

So, she came back swinging.

“I was just throwing punches at him,” she said.

Martinez says she hit the man four times, pushing him back a little farther with each punch.

“The driver finally said, ‘Let’s go’,” she said.

She may have seemed fearless, but she didn’t feel that way in the moment.

“I was crying. I was scared. I mean, ‘cause he could have shot me and took me away from my family. I’m not ready to go. I have three kids and a husband to take care of.”

Martinez said she spent much of the day crying and reflecting.

“I think back and I’m like, ‘Did I do the right thing? I don’t know. He could have shot me, me punching him. I guess it was just instinct. I was at gunpoint. And something just said punch him.”

She only knows she won’t let fear consume her.

“I don’t want it to get the best of me,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Martinez has been targeted.

Her family said several years ago, she pepper-sprayed another man who pulled a gun on her. Her husband said, she’s also shot two burglars.