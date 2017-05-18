The Most Popular Baby Names In Texas Announced

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Who better than the Social Security Administration to know the most popular baby names in Texas and across the country? Today the agency announced the Top 5 most popular baby names for girls and boys in the Lone Star State.
Holding on in the number one spot for girls the name Emma, In 2016 there were more than 2,100 babies given the name at birth. In the top position for boys — the name Noah, with more than 2,000 little ones given the moniker.
Rounding out the Top 5 for girls were the names –
- Mia
- Sophia
- Olivia
- Isabella
The remaining Top 5 names for Texas boys were –
- Liam
- Sebastian
- Daniel
- Matthew
The most popular name, for girls and boys, in the top spot in Texas was the same as the most popular in the Country. But there were some differences including the names William and Mason making the top five for boys nationally and the girl name Ava taking the number three spot nationally.
Since parents apply for a child’s Social Security card, the Social Security Administration has some of the best resources for popular baby names. The agency has records on baby names dating back to 1880.