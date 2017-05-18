The Most Popular Baby Names In Texas Announced

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
BREAKING: 1 Person Dead, Several People Hurt When Car Slams Into Pedestrians In Times Square

The Most Popular Baby Names In Texas Announced

May 18, 2017 1:11 PM
Filed Under: baby name, baby names, infant, Kids, Most Popular Baby Names, Newborn Baby, newborns, Social Security Administration

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Who better than the Social Security Administration to know the most popular baby names in Texas and across the country? Today the agency announced the Top 5 most popular baby names for girls and boys in the Lone Star State.

Holding on in the number one spot for girls the name Emma, In 2016 there were more than 2,100 babies given the name at birth. In the top position for boys — the name Noah, with more than 2,000 little ones given the moniker.

Rounding out the Top 5 for girls were the names –

  • Mia
  • Sophia
  • Olivia
  • Isabella

The remaining Top 5 names for Texas boys were –

  • Liam
  • Sebastian
  •  Daniel
  • Matthew

The most popular name, for girls and boys, in the top spot in Texas was the same as the most popular in the Country. But there were some differences including the names William and Mason making the top five for boys nationally and the girl name Ava taking the number three spot nationally.

Since parents apply for a child’s Social Security card, the Social Security Administration has some of the best resources for popular baby names. The agency has records on baby names dating back to 1880.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch